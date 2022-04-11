Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.52

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 5878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Tao Pro LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth about $101,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 560.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 137,751.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Proterra during the third quarter worth about $24,490,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth about $15,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

