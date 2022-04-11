Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,569 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $96,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,737. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

