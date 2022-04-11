PUBLISH (NEWS) Hits One Day Volume of $2,434.00

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $2,434.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00104909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

