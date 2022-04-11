Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($116.48) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.79 ($120.65).

PUM stock traded up €2.14 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €75.44 ($82.90). 470,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €95.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. Puma has a 1-year low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($126.81).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

