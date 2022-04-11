Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €106.00 ($116.48) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUM. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.79 ($120.65).

PUM stock traded up €2.14 ($2.35) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €75.44 ($82.90). The company had a trading volume of 470,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €95.34. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

