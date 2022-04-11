Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($98.90) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.79 ($120.65).

ETR:PUM traded up €2.14 ($2.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €75.44 ($82.90). 470,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €81.00 and its 200-day moving average is €95.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. Puma has a twelve month low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($126.81).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

