Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given New €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €120.00 ($131.87) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUMSY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($118.68) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($124.18) to €114.00 ($125.27) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Puma stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Puma has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

