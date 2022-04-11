Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1975692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

