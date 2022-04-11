Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.50

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.99 ($0.18), with a volume of 181362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.80 ($0.19).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.18. The stock has a market cap of £69.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

