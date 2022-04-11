Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.50

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.99 ($0.18), with a volume of 181362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.80 ($0.19).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.18. The stock has a market cap of £69.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
