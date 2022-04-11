Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 289,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 840,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$39.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.90.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

