Purple Innovation, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $391.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

