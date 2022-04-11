Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.38

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $541.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.00%.

In related news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena bought 779,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at $3,005,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 26.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

