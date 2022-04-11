Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hexcel Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

HXL stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,083,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

