Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Raised by Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.28.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,635,354.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

