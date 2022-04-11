Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $21.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $17.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $75.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $15.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $63.85 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

LPI stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 3.86.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

