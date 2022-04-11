Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Raised by Analyst

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

LDOS stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 135,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

