Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Raised by Analyst

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OMF. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

OneMain stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46. OneMain has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,805,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,289,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

