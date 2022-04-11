Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.33.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$66.24 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.46. The stock has a market cap of C$17.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

