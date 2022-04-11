Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.85 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

NYSE:PXD opened at $254.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.