Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Reduced by Analyst

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $696.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

