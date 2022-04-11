Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Shyft Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Shyft Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

SHYF stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

About The Shyft Group (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.