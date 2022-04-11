Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Issued By Truist Financial

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STZ. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average of $229.14. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

