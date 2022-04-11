Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

CNTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

