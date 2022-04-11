Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Issued By Truist Financial

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

