Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Cut by Analyst

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.