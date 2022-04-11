Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sysco in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

SYY opened at $85.57 on Monday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sysco by 23.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.