Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sysco in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

SYY opened at $85.57 on Monday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sysco by 23.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.