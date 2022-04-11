Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Raised by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,601 shares of company stock worth $52,122,086 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

