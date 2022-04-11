Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Increased by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $28.70 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

