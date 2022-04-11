Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $369.46 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

