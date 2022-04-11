Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Cut by Truist Financial

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for REX American Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REX. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $506.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

