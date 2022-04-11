Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BERY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of BERY opened at $56.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $124,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

