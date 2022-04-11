Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Synchrony Financial Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

