Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

BRY stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $994.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.58. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarVal Investors LP raised its stake in Berry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,564,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.