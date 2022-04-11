Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

