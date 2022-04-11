Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Decreased by Oppenheimer

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AngioDynamics in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.59. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $916.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.93.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 1,227,882 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after buying an additional 296,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after buying an additional 420,822 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

