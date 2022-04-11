Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

CFG opened at $41.83 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

