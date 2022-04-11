Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $66.33 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

