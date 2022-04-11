Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Increased by Analyst

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Nissan Motor in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion.

NSANY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $8.20 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

