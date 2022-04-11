Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tilray Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLRY. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

