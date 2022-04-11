Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo stock opened at $114.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.81. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

