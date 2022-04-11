QUAI DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $837,640.55 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $837,640.55 and $143,516.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.77 or 0.07533073 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,838.86 or 1.00077414 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

