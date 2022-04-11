Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading Down 12.8%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.
About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualstar (QBAK)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.