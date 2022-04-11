Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading Down 12.8%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

