Quant (QNT) Price Tops $114.11

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $114.11 or 0.00286464 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $43.20 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006142 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.96 or 0.01779830 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 135.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

