Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 44,754 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,754 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.13% of HeadHunter Group worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HHR shares. TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

HeadHunter Group Profile (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.