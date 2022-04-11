Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.38% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $805.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.