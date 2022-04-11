Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,671 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

