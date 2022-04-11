Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,101 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

