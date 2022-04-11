Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.55 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,660 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after buying an additional 1,544,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.