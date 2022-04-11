Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $3.70 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,072 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.70 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average of $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

