Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,414,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $38.55 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.